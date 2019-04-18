Orange County deputies release sketch of man accused of robbing tourists

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released a sketch of a man accused of robbing tourists.

Investigators said the robbery happened Sunday in the parking lot of Sonesta Suites on International Drive.

A family visiting from Brazil was approached by three men.

One of the men pointed a gun at a woman’s head and demanded her purse, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim’s husband and daughter were standing nearby.

The sketch released is of one of the suspects.

The men took off in a dark gray Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspects is asked to call 800-423-TIPS.



