Hoax shooting call sends swarm of deputies to Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies rushed to a home in the 900 block of Wages Way on Tuesday afternoon after a call came in from someone saying they shot their mother.

The call came in around 10:50 a.m.

Investigators said when deputies arrived to the scene no one was in the home and the alleged victim was fine.

Wages Way is a mile south of U.S. Route 50 and just east of Dean Road.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.



