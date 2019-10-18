Orange County deputies search for armed man in apartment home invasion

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for a man Friday morning, after they say he broke into a home and robbed a family at gunpoint.

The Sheriff's Office said it happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday at Royal Palms Apartments on West Oak Ridge Road.

News 6 spoke to the family living inside the apartment. They said they were sleeping with a 1-year-old child inside when a man with a gun came through their unlocked back door.

Deputies say the culprit confronted the family with a gun and demanded they turn over valuables. No one was hurt.

The man managed to take an Xbox, two controllers and $80, according to the family.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.