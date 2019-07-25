Orange County deputies search for driver of stolen car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for the driver of a stolen car.

Investigators said the suspect is accused of a hitting a man with the car before taking off.

Deputies said they got a call about a stolen car in the parking lot of Griffin’s General Store on Micheal Gladden Boulevard in Apopka.

Investigators said the suspect hit a man and a empty car in a different parking lot.

The driver abandoned the car and left the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies arrested a passenger of the stolen vehicle, according to investigators.

Investigators said the passenger is a juvenile who is wanted on five felony warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man who was hit was taken to a hospital.

There is no word on his condition.



