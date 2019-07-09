Orange County deputies search for suspect in fatal shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are searching for the suspect in a fatal shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said around 8:30 p.m. Monday, investigators responded to the 5000 block of Alhambra Drive in Orlando for an aggravated battery call.

Deputies said when investigators arrived to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows the suspect or suspects are outstanding.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.