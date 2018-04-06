Missing girl found safe after sleeping in backyard, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County sheriff's deputies say a missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe.

Tiniceh "Neach" Reese was reported missing early Friday after she left her home on 26th Street near Rio Grande Avenue on Thursday night.

Neach returned home Friday morning and said she slept in someone's backyard, according to deputies.

No other details have been released.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.