Orange County deputies seek attempted sexual battery suspect

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are seeking the public's help in identifying an attempted sexual battery suspect, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the crime happened Aug. 3 near Wakulla Way and South Orange Blossom Trail. Details on the incident were not immediately available.

Deputies said the man has a slim build and short dreadlocks. He is about 6 feet tall and between 25 and 35 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

