Orange County deputies seek man's identity in bank robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in a bank robbery.

Deputies responded at 4:19 p.m. Friday to an alarm at the SunTrust Bank at 5025 W. Colonial Drive that was later determined to be a robbery.

Deputies said the man entered the bank, wrote a note and passed it to the clerk.

The clerk informed the man she did not have the money he requested, and the man left the bank, deputies said. There were no injuries reported or weapons implied.

The would-be robber is described by the Sheriff's Office as a black man in his 30s who is 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with short black hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call 407-836-HELP (4357) or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

