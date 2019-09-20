Orange County deputies write 38 tickets to drivers not yielding to pedestrians

Courtesy: Orange County Sheriff's Office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said investigators stopped 50 cars and gave 38 tickets to drivers not yielding to pedestrians.

Deputies said if you see someone at or near a crosswalk you must stop and allow them to cross.

Investigators said deputies gave 25 tickets for other reasons.

Four warnings were also given.

Deputies want to remind drivers to keep an eye out for pedestrians.

The Sheriff's Office worked with Best Foot Forward during Wednesday's operation.

The goal of Best Foot Forward is to reduce pedestrian deaths and injuries in the Orlando area.

