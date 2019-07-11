Orange County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge

AlexRaths /iStockphoto.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County deputy was arrested Wednesday after domestic violence allegations surfaced against him.

Deputies said the investigation began when several women came forward saying that their friend told them that Deputy Brett Bailey, 31, had been abusive toward her on multiple occasions and that she suspected him of killing her dog.

When deputies interviewed the alleged victim, they said she was timid and crying. She couldn't recall all the specific dates of the abuse because she said they "all run together," according to the affidavit.

She said Bailey punched her unconscious when they were on a cruise in January, the report said. In a June 20 incident, she said he grabbed her by her hair and neck when she confronted him about an app on his phone that hides pictures and videos, authorities said.

When questioned about her dog's death, she said Bailey told her that her pet was killed by another dog but he got upset when she tried looking for the dog and eventually admitted that he threw the dog in a dumpster so she wouldn't see it, according to the affidavit.

He later made a comment implying that he killed the dog but refused to elaborate, the report said. The woman suspected that Bailey was jealous because the dog was a gift from her ex-boyfriend.

Bailey was arrested on a domestic violence battery charge in connection with the June 20 incident.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Bailey was hired in 2013 and works in the youth services division. He's been relieved of law enforcement duties without pay.

“These are very serious criminal allegations. As law enforcement officers, we are committed to fighting the scourge of domestic violence in our community. At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty,” Sheriff John Mina said. “I have a zero tolerance policy toward domestic violence; these allegations will be thoroughly investigated and the results of that investigation will be made public.”

