Orange County deputy arrested on domestic violence charge, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County deputy has been relieved of law enforcement duty after he was arrested on a domestic battery charge, officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Jamahl Morse, 25, turned himself in to the Kissimmee Police Department on Sunday, a day after a warrant was issued for his arrest, a news release said.

Morse has worked in the Sheriff's Office's uniform patrol unit since June 2017. He has been relieved of law enforcement duties and assigned to an administrative position pending the outcome of the case, according to authorities.

Details about the incident surrounding his arrest were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.