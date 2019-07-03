Orange County deputy helps man in wheelchair in 90-degree heat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County deputy helped a man in a wheelchair.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Danny Garciapagan helped the man, whose wheelchair had broken down.

Garciapagan pushed the chair uphill into a church, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was able to get in touch with insurance to get him a new chair and a way home, according to investigators.

The Facebook post has more than 1,000 shares.

“Thank you Deputy Danny, great job and thank you for your service,” Edith Dillon said in a comment on the post.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.