Deputy fatally shoots man who attacked him with bar stool, sheriff says

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot a man who attacked him and another deputy with a bar stool Tuesday afternoon, according to Sheriff John Mina.

The Sheriff's Office reported the shooting shortly before 3 p.m. in the Stonebridge subdivision off of Goldenrod Road.

Mina said deputies were responding to a disturbance in which a man in his 40s slapped his mother. The residence had been flagged due to multiple calls in the past and because the man was known to be combative toward law enforcement, officials said.

The two deputies attempted to speak with the man for a few minutes before the man struck them both with a bar stool, according to authorities.

“At some point during the struggle, a Tazer was used. Based on what we know, that was ineffective,” Mina said.

One of the deputies, who has been with the agency for about two years, fired his gun, killing the man, according to the sheriff.

“What we do know for sure is that he violently attacked our deputies with the bar stool,” Mina said.

The deputies suffered minor defensive wounds. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Mina said the deputy who shot the man will be placed on administrative leave and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate, which is standard procedure.

Officials have not released the identities of any of the people involved.

