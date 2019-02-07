Orange County deputy meets good Samaritans who pulled him from burning car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Several people were honored by first responders Thursday for their roles in saving an Orange County deputy's life after he was involved in a fiery crash seven months ago.

Troopers said Sgt. Jamie Hoffman hit a car in front of him on State Road 408 near Pine Hills Road that was attempting to pull over on the side of the road.

The four civilian rescuers were presented with a Lifesaving Award from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, Sheriff John Mina and Chief Otto Drozd at Fire Station 30, whose crews responded to the crash.

LaStar Bruce, an emergency room nurse, got out of her car in July when she saw what happened.

"I heard the crash, turned my head to the left, and saw his SUV spin and go up in flames," she said. "We opened up the door and he was laid out on the passenger side."

Linda and Harrison Steward were also honored and credited with taking their medical kit from their car to Hoffman in the moments after the crash.

"I flipped around the toll plaza, and cut across the median," Harrison Steward said.

Don Townsend, a veteran, also helped pull Hoffman from the fiery SUV.

Seven months later, Hoffman was all smiles, meeting those good Samaritans who pulled him from the SUV. Other than some scrapes, Hoffman was OK.

The day of the crash, Hoffman had more than just luck on his side: He had good karma coming his way.

Kudos to Sgt. Jamie Hoffman with @OrangeCoSheriff - who was able to coax this father from the ledge of the I-4 overpass Sunday afternoon and get him the help needed! pic.twitter.com/miGIo8dAkM — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) June 20, 2018

News 6 interviewed Hoffman two weeks before the crash, after he was recognized for coaxing a man off a ledge of an I-4 overpass. Hoffman happened to be the closest deputy when the call came in, despite not specializing with the Orange County Sheriff Office's crisis intervention team.

"The pride I feel from being able to help somebody out, I know they feel that same pride now," he said. "You and me had this conversation about me helping someone else out in a dire situation. Now, I'm on the other end of it."

