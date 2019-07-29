Orange County deputy responding to call injured in crash, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County sheriff's deputy was responding to a call Monday morning when a car pulled out in front of the deputy, causing a two-vehicle crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Rywood Drive, FHP Lt. Kim Montes said, when the deputy was heading to a call with their lights and sirens on.

Both the driver and the deputy were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Montes.

