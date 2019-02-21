Orange County deputy taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office has been taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation, following a house fire investigation, officials said Wednesday night.

Crews were called to put out a fire at a home in the area of 41st Street and South Orange Blossom Trail, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The people inside the home escaped safely.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully involved, and there was some concern about an adjacent structure, which was later confirmed to be another small home. There was no indication anyone was inside that house at the time.

Fire crews are now conducting an extensive overhaul, in light of significant trash that was surrounding the first home. The State Bureau of Fire/Arson is en route to investigate the cause of the blaze.

