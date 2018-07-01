Orange County deputy's car catches on fire in highway crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County sheriff deputy's SUV caught on fire after a crash on State Road 408, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on SR 408 and Pine Hills Road, near a toll plaza. The cause is currently unclear.

Officials said the deputy was found unconscious, but has since regained consciousness. Troopers said he was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6/ClickOrlando for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.