Orange County District 5 commission candidate accused of endorsement deception

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Democratic Party chair Wes Hodge has filed a complaint against District 5 county commission candidate Anjali Vaya for allegedly using photographs with prominent Democrats to imply they endorsed her campaign for the seat.



Hodge said an email and two Facebook posts from Vaya included photographs taken during the Indian Independence Day celebration at Crane’s Roost in Altamonte Springs on Aug. 11. In the photos, Vaya is with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Sheriff John Mina and U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

A Facebook post from Anjali Vaya shows the District 5 commission candidate with U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy at the Indian Independence Day celebration.

“Those pictures were manipulated and used for campaign purposes,” Hodge said. "We have a challenge every time we are in a nonpartisan race where candidates make it appear they are Democrats when they are not.”Hodge said the fact that Vaya used the event as a backdrop to announce her candidacy presents the potential for a second violation because the Indian Independence Day celebration was set up through a nonprofit and Vaya was the chair of the committee hosting the event.“Did she unfairly use her position to bolster her campaign?" Hodge said. "That needs to be answered.”Vaya denies using the event of photographs to imply political endorsements.“It was a community event and I was allowed to announce that I was running for office," she said. “I thanked the community leaders for attending.”Orange County is considered to be a Democratic stronghold. Vaya is a registered Republican.According to the latest Orange County Elections data, there are currently more than 354,000 registered Democrats and 216,000 Republicans.Hodge mailed complaint documents and evidence to the Florida Election Commission on Wednesday.Current District 5 Commissioner Emily Bonilla said she was aware of the email and photos and felt it was “very deceptive.” She declined to comment further for this story.The email message sent by Vaya read in part: she "could not feel more energized by the crowds” after making her campaign announcement.She then thanked Dyer, Murphy, Mina, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings as well as “district and county commissioners.”Hodge said he checked with everyone mentioned and each official denied endorsing her candidacy.The Florida Elections Commission could take several weeks to investigate the allegations and issuefindings.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.