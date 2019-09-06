Orange County Fire needs votes on CBS' new ‘Lip Sync to the Rescue'

Remember when Orange County Fire Rescue participated in the viral Lip Sync Challenge in 2018?

Well, the video caught the attention of people worldwide and has landed the Central Florida fire department in the top 30 lip sync videos to be featured on CBS' new show.

"Lip Sync to the Rescue" airs Monday, Sept. 9 on News 6 WKMG with Cedric the Entertainer as the host as well as a surprise feature from Luke Bryan.

The show is described as an "interactive countdown" where viewers will vote via Twitter for their favorite first responders lip sync challenge video.

Because of your votes, they made it into the top 30. If you want to see your local fire department win, be sure to tune in and vote on Twitter Monday.

