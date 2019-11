PHOTO CREDIT: Orange County Fire Rescue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters with Orange County Fire Rescue saved a puppy Thursday night.

Crews said Baxter found his way under a shed.

The dog got stuck, and a crew came to the rescue.

Firefighters say Baxter is safe and sound and is with his mom.

The crew hopes Baxter plays around the shed and not under it from now on.