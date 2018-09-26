Orange County holds crime summit amid increase in homicides

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday will host its 16th annual crime summit.

This year's meeting comes during a year that's seen an increase in the homicide rate.

As of July, there have been 26 homicides in unincorporated Orange County. There were 42 in 2017.

In the city of Orlando, there have been 37 homicides year-to-date. In 2017, there were 25 for the entire year.

At Wednesday's meeting, deputies are also expected to address the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act and the impact it's had on law enforcement.

In August, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings was involved in a public feud on the issue with Mayor Teresa Jacobs. In September, the Board of County Commissioners approved an additional $11 million in funding to hire 75 new school resource officers. Current deputies have been filling the SRO gap by working overtime hours to cover every school.

At last year's summit, a focus was battling the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses. In 2017, there was a 90 percent increase in overdoses compared to the previous year.

Demings is expected to deliver an update ahead of the summit, which begins at 8:30 a.m.



