Orange County homicide leaves one man dead

ORLANDO, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Apopka early Sunday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call in the area of Marden Road and Marden Meadows drive in Apopka at 4:20 a.m. Sunday, a news release said.

The deputies found one man dead on the scene; the cause of death is unknown but is being investigated as a homicide, according to officials.

The identity of the man is still unknown.

Stay with News 6 online and on-air for any updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.