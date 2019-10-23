Orange County lieutenant accused of lying about off-duty hours

AlexRaths /iStockphoto.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County lieutenant is accused of filing for off-duty hours that he never worked, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Lt. Travis Mackey was arrested Wednesday on charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud.

Between May 2018 and May 2019, Mackey reported working 49 off-duty shifts for a total of 184.75 hours at an apartment complex, for which he was paid $7,390, records show.

Investigators said Mackey only worked the required off-duty shift for $4,390 of that compensation.

“At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards,” Sheriff John Mina said. “We are committed to serving this community with integrity and ensuring that any alleged criminal activity or misconduct is thoroughly investigated and that the results of those investigations are made public.”

Mackey was hired by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in 1993 as a lieutenant in patrol. He has been relieved of duty without pay.

Officials said the internal investigation is open and will resume at the completion of the criminal investigation.

