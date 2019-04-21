Orange County man arrested after pipe bomb lands in neighbor's yard

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - An Orange County man was arrested after he lit a pipe bomb in his backyard that rocketed into his neighbor’s yard, sheriff’s deputies say.

Volusia County sheriff’s deputies went to the 1000 block of Liskeard Avenue in Orange City around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to deputies a woman was working in her backyard when she heard a loud hissing noise and saw white smoke after something flew into her yard.

When the woman looked around, she found a metal pipe capped at both ends with heat coming off of it, deputies said.

Deputies called the Volusia County Sheriff's Office bomb squad to investigate. The investigation led officials to 1059 Montrose Ave., where Christopher Green, 25, said he used stump remover mixed with sugar in order to make smoke bombs, according to officials.

A news release from the VCSO stated:

“The Volusia County Crime Center found a video posted on Green’s Facebook account around 6 p.m. The video showed Green concocting a pasty substance in a pot on his kitchen stove, then going outside and lighting a pipe with the substance in it. After a few seconds, the pipe took off and flew away.”

Green was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he was later released after posting a $10,000 bail.

According to deputies there were no injuries, but neighbors in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.