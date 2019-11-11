Orange County mayor honors Central Florida veterans at ceremony

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings held a ceremony outside his office in downtown Orlando in honor of Veterans Day on Monday.

Demings said 1 in 10 Orange County employees are serving or have served in the military and about 70,000 veterans live in Orange County.

"No matter what branch, rank or duty or assignment, it is because of them that we celebrate our freedom," Demings said.

U.S. Army Veteran William Wright Jr. was one of the many present during the ceremony. He served in the U.S. Army for 30 years.

"My memory always goes back to my initial entry to the military. My father put me in the military the day I turned 17. So I had no proms. None of that. I had drill sergeants," Wright said.

Wright explained he fought in Vietnam and traveled to places like Alaska and Germany during his time of service.

"Even though we are not the perfect country in the world, out of all the six continents that I been to, we still one of the best out there," he said. "They should be appreciative of the fact that they have a place that gives them that right and give them opportunity."

Demings presented Wright and other veterans with an American flag pin and a post card thanking them for their sacrifice and service.

