Orange County officer arrested for DUI

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Correctional Officer Jazeel Alexander King, 23, was arrested Sunday by Ocoee police.
King is charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a crash at 2:39 a.m.
According to officials, King's blood-alcohol level was .175.
He was booked into the Orange County Jail just after 6 a.m. Sunday.
Authorities tell News 6 that King has been employed with the Orange County Corrections Department since January 2018.
