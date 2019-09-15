Orange County officer arrested for DUI

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Correctional Officer Jazeel Alexander King, 23, was arrested Sunday by Ocoee police.

King is charged with driving under the influence after being involved in a crash at 2:39 a.m.

According to officials, King's blood-alcohol level was .175.

He was booked into the Orange County Jail just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities tell News 6 that King has been employed with the Orange County Corrections Department since January 2018.



