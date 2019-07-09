Orange County officials post giant list of unclaimed checks

iStock/FreezeFrameStudio

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Clerk of Courts has posted a giant listed of unclaimed checks online.

One of the unclaimed checks is worth $28,000.

A list of unclaimed checks can be found at this link.

The mailed checks were never cashed, according to the Orange County Clerk of Courts.

More than 5,000 checks have not been cashed. If the money is not collected by Sept. 1, the funds will be forfeited and deposited into the Clerk's Fine and Forfeiture Fund.

Anyone with questions about an unclaimed check can call the Clerk's office at 407-836-2200.

