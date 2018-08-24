Orange County Public Schools bans backpacks at sporting events

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A day after Seminole County announced no backpacks would be allowed into its schools' stadiums during football games, Orange County Public Schools has followed suit.

The school district sent a news release Friday that banned backpacks from stadiums during athletic events. Parents were notified by phone on Thursday and students were told of the new rule during Friday morning announcements, according to the release. T

Cheerleaders and band members will have the ability to leave their items in classrooms. Students from visiting schools will be required to leave items on their bus. The release said any instance of anyone who must carry a bag for medical reasons will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

School officials said the change is being implemented as an added security measure.

Last Friday, a shooting at Palm Beach Central High School during a football game injured two people. The shooting was unrelated to the game and those involved were not students, but police said it caused chaos as attendees fled the stadium.

