Orange County residents: Come get your unclaimed money

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - It's that time of year when the Orange County Clerk's Office attempts to notify the owners for thousands of unclaimed checks that went uncashed.

How do you know if you have money waiting to be claimed? The money is from uncashed jury checks, vendor payments, refunds and cash bonds. If you served on a jury or overpaid a court fee in 2016, some of this money might belong to you.

This year, the Orange County Clerk's Office has more than 5,000 unclaimed checks from 2016 for as little as 11 cents or some worth thousands of dollars for people, businesses and organizations.

The Florida Central Credit Union has one of the highest unpaid checks at more than $7,000.

“Our customers deserve to receive the money that is rightly theirs,” said Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “That is why every year we go above and beyond to spread the word about our unclaimed checks list.”

Residents and businesses have until Sept. 1 to claim the money otherwise it goes into the Clerk’s Fine and Forfeiture Fund, AKA not your bank account. To find out if you have unclaimed money, you can find your name or a business name by checking the list at myorangeclerk.com.

If you get lucky and find your name, call the Clerk's Office to claim your money at 407-836-2200.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.