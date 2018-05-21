Orange County math bee to be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools will hold its annual math bee Tuesday, hosted by News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden.

Twenty-five Orange County elementary schools will be represented at the competition, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Founder's Hall at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando.

Classmates will be there to cheer on the fourth-grade participants.

The math bee will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com and through the News 6 App on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

The following schools will be represented in the competition:

BridgePrep Academy

Citrus

Cypress Park

Durrance

Eagle's Nest

Eccleston

Ivey Lane

Killarney

Lake Gem

Lakeville

Maxey

Mollie Ray

Ocoee

Orlo Vista

Palmetto

Phyllis Wheatley

Pinar

Pine Hills

Pineloch

Ridgewood Park

Riverside

Rock Lake

Sadler

Shingle Creek

Washington Shores



