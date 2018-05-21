Orange County math bee to be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools will hold its annual math bee Tuesday, hosted by News 6 anchor Ginger Gadsden.
Twenty-five Orange County elementary schools will be represented at the competition, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Founder's Hall at St. Luke's United Methodist Church at 4851 S. Apopka-Vineland Road in Orlando.
Classmates will be there to cheer on the fourth-grade participants.
The math bee will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com and through the News 6 App on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
The following schools will be represented in the competition:
- BridgePrep Academy
- Citrus
- Cypress Park
- Durrance
- Eagle's Nest
- Eccleston
- Ivey Lane
- Killarney
- Lake Gem
- Lakeville
- Maxey
- Mollie Ray
- Ocoee
- Orlo Vista
- Palmetto
- Phyllis Wheatley
- Pinar
- Pine Hills
- Pineloch
- Ridgewood Park
- Riverside
- Rock Lake
- Sadler
- Shingle Creek
- Washington Shores
