Orange County sergeant arrested on grand theft charge

ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. - An Orange County Sheriff's Office sergeant was arrested Monday on a grand theft charge as a result of a criminal investigation into falsified records, agency officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office requested that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement conduct a criminal investigation into Sgt. Carly Friedman.

An FDLE spokeswoman said agents concluded Friedman on multiple occassions between July and November 2017 claimed she worked eight-hour days but records showed she never used her courthouse access card or her department-issued computer on those days.

FDLE's findings were forwarded to the state attorney's office and officials there determined that she should be criminally charged.

Friedman was relieved of law enforcement duties on Feb. 22, 2018, and has been in an administrative position ever since. She was hired in 2002 and worked as a sergeant in court security.

Friedman has since been relieved of all law enforcement powers without pay.

An internal investigation will resume once the criminal case has concluded.

