Orange County deputies remind drivers about 'Click It or Ticket'

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Many drivers on South Goldenrod Road got tickets Thursday morning for not wearing their seat belts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office was cracking down as part of their "Click it or Ticket" seat belt enforcement effort.

"It's not about tickets or anything else; it's about safety," Master Deputy Greg Ritgger said. "In Central Florida, 50 percent of our traffic fatalities are from not being belted."

Child safety seat experts were also on the lookout for parents who did not have their children properly seated in their cars.

On Wednesday, one mother was able to receive a free booster seat after she said she could not afford one for her 3-year-old daughter.

"That's one of the services we provide for free. We check seats, we make sure they are installed and used correctly and help parents fix anything that they may need to change," occupant protection specialist Carrisa Johns said.

Deputies say not wearing a seat belt is a $114 fine in Orange County. If a child, up to 5 years old, is not properly restrained in a child restraint car seat or booster seat, the fine is $164 and three points on the driver's license, according to authorities.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.