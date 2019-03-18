Orange County sheriff's deputy arrested on DUI charge

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - An Orange County sheriff's deputy was arrested early Monday on DUI charges.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Master Deputy Scott Renaux was arrested around 4:20 a.m. in Winter Garden.

Sheriff's officials said Renaux was off duty and driving his own car at the time of the incident.

Renaux, who has been with the agency since May 1996, has been relieved of his law enforcement responsibilities until further notice, the Sheriff's Office said.

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, whether they are on duty or off duty," Sheriff John Mina said. "We are committed to serving this community with integrity and ensuring that any alleged misconduct is thoroughly investigated and that the results of that investigation are made public."

No other details have been released.

