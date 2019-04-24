Orange County Sheriff's Office honors investigators who died in the line of duty

The Orange County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service Tuesday Night for the investigators who have died in the line of duty.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service Tuesday Night for the investigators who have died in the line of duty.

Pipes and drums could be heard in downtown Orlando during the service.

Photos show deputies lining up under an American flag as the sun set in front of the Orange County Courthouse.

We never forget our fallen heroes who died in the line of duty. Tonight we honor those who sacrificed everything in service to our community. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/Sbk7JtgNE4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 23, 2019

Tonight we honor the 48 Law Enforcement Officers throughout Orange County who have given their lives in service to this community. pic.twitter.com/4B2MLNaSpF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 23, 2019

Tonight we honor those who sacrificed everything in service to our community. We never forget our fallen heroes who died in the line of duty. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/QYfmaCQy3U — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 24, 2019

The sheriff's office posted this message during the ceremony:

"Tonight we honor the 48 Law Enforcement Officers throughout Orange County who have given their lives in service to this community."

