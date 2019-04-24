News

Orange County Sheriff's Office honors investigators who died in the line of duty

Pipes and drums could be heard throughout Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff's Office held a memorial service Tuesday Night for the investigators who have died in the line of duty.

Pipes and drums could be heard in downtown Orlando during the service.

Photos show deputies lining up under an American flag as the sun set in front of the Orange County Courthouse.

 

The sheriff's office posted this message during the ceremony: 

"Tonight we honor the 48 Law Enforcement Officers throughout Orange County who have given their lives in service to this community." 

