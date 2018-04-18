Orange County Sheriff's Office in search of carjacker

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for up to $1,000 for any information that could help apprehend a man who carjacked a 65-year-old woman on Friday night.

The carjacking took place at 8:09 p.m. at DD’s Discount parking lot on 5524 W. Colonial Dr., according to deputies.

The thief, who took off on Kirkman Road in the victim’s 2016 Mazda Miata 2D, is described by deputies as 25-30 years of age, 5 feet 10 inches tall with short black hair.

If anyone has information on the person please call Crimeline Reward at 800-423-8477.

