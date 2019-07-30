Orange County shooting suspect arrested at Motel 6

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County investigators have arrested two people involved in a Monday night shooting on the 800 block of Mandarin Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.

Antoine Thomas and Toni Jackson have each been charged with robbery with a firearm.

Deputies said when investigators arrived at the scene around 9:13 p.m. Monday they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Investigators said the victim told deputies a stranger approached him and stated, "Give it up."

The victim told investigators he asked the stranger "You are really going to do this on camera?"

The man said the stranger shot him in the leg, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told investigators the stranger reached into his pockets and took $200 from him.

He was transported to a hospital with a fractured left femur bone, according to the arrest affidavit.

The arrest affidavit shows a clear picture from surveillance footage of the suspect and his clothing.

Video shows the suspect leaving the scene in a yellow Dodge Ram truck, according to the arrest affidavit.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday investigators spotted the truck in the parking lot of the Motel 6 on the 5000 block of American Way.

This is about a two-mile drive away from where the shooting took place.

A gun was not located in the truck, but a brown leather holster was found in the back passenger side seat, according to the arrest affidavit.

While investigators were talking to Thomas and Jackson, deputies spotted the same outfits the suspects were wearing in the surveillance footage, according to court records.

