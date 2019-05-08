Orange County students get free helmets for National Bike to School Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Students from Union Park Elementary received free helmets Wednesday to promote safety as part of National Bike to School Day.

Phillip Galloway's 7-year-old daughter, Harmony, rides her bicycle to school every day and knows helmet use can't be stressed enough.

"It's very important because it shows how safety and walking and riding is all important to a child and everything like that," Galloway said.

Harmony was excited to receive a new helmet Wednesday.

"I feel good and I like my new helmet," Harmony said.

Orange County employees along with Best Foot Forward pushed for pedestrian safety after Union Park Elementary School was on the list of the top five schools with the most crashes involving pedestrian and bikes.

"Safety is our must. Especially when dealing with kids, especially when you're around the school area," Galloway said

Sabrina Hernandez is a second-grader who got her helmet Wednesday and said she wants to be safe from now on when riding her bike.

"It's pretty exciting for me," she said.

