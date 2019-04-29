News

Teen arrested in Orange County middle school student's shooting death

'You can run, but you can't hide,' sheriff says to wanted suspects

By Emilee Speck - Digital journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting a Memorial Middle School student was arrested Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Antony Lorenzo Reid, 14, was found April 20 around 6 p.m. near J R Street and Star Bright Drive and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Investigators determined Lorenzo had planned to sell an illegal firearm to Manuel Rosado, 16, but when the two met up, Rosado "decided he was not going to pay, and he shot and killed Reid in the process of robbing him."

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, both parties were armed at the time of the shooting.

Rosado was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Orange County Juvenile Assessment Center.

"You can run, but you can’t hide. Whether it’s one week, one year or 10 years, we never give up and we will bring you to justice," Orange County Sheriff John Mina said after the department announced the arrest.

Officials did not provide information regarding how they were able to connect Rosado with the homicide.

