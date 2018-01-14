Orange County wastewater force main damaged, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 6-inch PVC wastewater force main was damaged Saturday, according to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Officials said it happened when a contractor working in William Frangus Elementary School accidentally nicked it while excavating.

About 4,000 gallons of wastewater discharged from the main break, officials said. The wastewater pooled within the excavation and about 3,800 gallons were recovered.

Officials said the remainder of the wastewater soaked into the soil.

Click here to view the location where the incident occurred.

