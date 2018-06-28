Ordinance approved to limit liquor stores, pawn shops in stretch of Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A new ordinance approved by Orange County commissioners June 19 means changes for future businesses in the Pine Hills community.

The ordinance restricts certain businesses from opening along a 3-mile stretch through a main thoroughfare in Pine Hills, which includes Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road.

Bessam Maali owns Metro Liquor on Silver Star Road in Pine Hills.

It's a stretch that will no longer allow businesses like his to set up shop.

"I think it's good. It cleans up the streets," Maali said.

Establishments that will no longer be permitted include the following: car title loan, payday loan, payday advances, pawn shops, package sale vendors, bail bondsman, open air markets, bottle clubs, new and used auto sales, outdoor display or storage, and portable food vendors.

Jason Reynolds, with Orange County's Neighborhood Preservation and Revitalization Office, said this has been years in the making.

The goal is to revitalize the main corridor of Pine Hills.

"If you are truly wanting to open a business that is on the restricted list you can just go simply east, west, north or south of these boundaries and you can operate there," Reynolds said.

Local business owners whose stores fall under the restricted umbrella are grandfathered in.

Maali said it's a welcomed change.

"There's a lot of great families that live here and it's a shame that they have this reputation over here. There's a few people that bring that upon this neighborhood. I think that if they start cleaning it up, you know, bring this up to where it should be people will be proud to be in this area again," Maali said.

