Oreo celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with new cookie flavor

Mickey Mouse is turning 90 on Nov. 18. What do you get the most famous mouse for his birthday?

Well, Oreo decided he deserved his own limited edition Oreo cookie.

Hitting stores on Sept. 24, Mickey Mouse and Oreo fans can bite into the all new birthday cake flavored Oreo cookie.

The cookie features a Mickey design on top of the wafers and a birthday cake flavored center.

What will catch your senses first is the smell. Let me tell you firsthand, it smells delicious.

Hopefully you will be able to get your hands on this fun package, as they are only available while supplies last.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.