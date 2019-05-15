Oreo jackpot: Five new flavors to be released this summer

Oreo is giving you another reason to look forward to summer.

Five new Oreo flavors will be released this summer from now till August, according to People.com.

First up and already available is S’mores. This cookie represents a campfire classic combining two graham cracker-flavored cookies with a marshmallow and chocolate-flavored cream. According to the package, it’s a limited edition and will only be around for a short time.

(Credit: Nabisco)

Next up in June, this cookie will delight coffee lovers: Oreo Thin Latte has thinner cookies and java-flavored cream. If you end up liking them, you’ll be glad to know it’s a permanent flavor.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo lunar landing, Oreo is releasing a limited-edition Marshmallow Moon cookie. The packaging will be glow in the dark while the cookie wafers will have three lunar-themed designs on them with galactic purple cream in the middle.

Mid-July will feature a cookie pairing with Baskin Robbins for the release of Mint Chocolate Chip. Mint and chocolate cream with chocolate chip speckles make up the inside of this Oreo.

The last and final summer flavor is a limited-edition Maple Crème coming in late August. The cookie has two golden wafers stuffed with sweet maple creme.

Which flavor are you most excited about?



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.