Oreo lovers rejoice: Most Stuf edition is now a thing

Just when you thought Oreo cookies couldn’t get any better, Oreo has released its Most Stuf edition, which it claims to have the “most creme ever.”

This is not a hoax. People said the “rumor has now become a reality” and that the cookies are hitting stores in early 2019.

So, those who feel that Mega Stuf and Double Stuf Oreos don’t have enough crème filing can now snack on Most Stuf.

If you can’t wait for the cookies to hit the shelves, they are going for up to $25 a package on eBay.

Who is ready to get their stuff on?



