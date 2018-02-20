Orlando airport officials to vote on potentially eliminating TSA

ORLANDO, Fla. - Members of the Greater Orlando Airport Authority are scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to begin the process of eliminating Transportation Security Administration agents and transitioning to private security.

Since TSA oversees all airport security -- both private and federal -- the GOAA will need to submit an application to the agency to request hiring a private security firm to handle security at Orlando International Airport.

TSA will have 120 days to either accept or reject that application. If approved, OIA would be the largest airport to switch from using TSA to private security. It would also mean that 1,100 TSA agents would lose their jobs or be transferred to a different airport or federal facility.

The next step in the process would be choosing a private security firm. GOAA members would create a committee to oversee the selection of a firm, then a suggestion would be given to TSA, which would then have 12 months to grant a private security contract.

It would then take between four and six months to fully transition from TSA to private security, meaning the whole process would take at least 18 months.

Officials from GOAA said they hope privatizing security will provide travelers with better customer service and reduce wait times through security checkpoints.

TSA officials argue that travelers would see very little difference because the screening methods will remain the same and contracted employees must pass the same background checks as TSA employees.

Members of TSA's workers union plan to protest the vote Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

GOAA members will vote on potentially transitioning during their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

