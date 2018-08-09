Orlando apartment fire that displaced 64 people was an accident, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando apartment complex fire that destroyed 12 apartments and displaced 64 residents on Thursday was accidental, according to officials from the Orlando Fire Department. The exact cause has yet to be determined because of all of the damage to the complex.

Officials said the fire started on the second floor of the Royal Isle Apartments on Don Quixote Avenue and extended into the attic. They also said there was likely a delay in calling 911. In an earlier report, officials said a child was the first to call 911 to report the fire.

A news release said the OFD dispatch center received multiple 911 calls around 8:04 a.m. about an apartment complex that was fully engulfed in flames. Twenty-five fire units were dispatched to fight the blaze, which extended 30 feet into the air through the roof.

[PHOTOS: Massive fire engulfs buildings at Orlando apartment complex]

Photo: Orlando Fire Department A large fire guts an apartment building in Orlando.

One occupant told firefighters she was woken up by her grandson; he heard a loud popping sound and saw that their couch was on fire. Officials said the woman tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher but was unable to. The two evacuated as the fire quickly spread.

No people or pets were injured in the fire. The Red Cross helped the 12 displaced families with resources and school supplies for the children. OFD officials said nine families were given outside lodging and three were placed in open apartment units in the complex.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.