Orlando-area first responders sport pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is home to some of the best first responders out there.

That's why each week, the News 6 at Nine team likes to take a few minutes to highlight their efforts to humanize the badge and engage in the community.

The good news this week starts in Kissimmee, where officers teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club to shoot some baskets for the Hoops for Heroes event. We hear one girl in particular really gave the officers a run for their money.

Our first responders do them quite often, but Orlando police refuse to let an animal rescue feel routine, which is why they had some fun with this one. After saving a cat that got stuck in some construction equipment, officers snapped a photo of the feline in front of the CAT brand machine, letting everyone know with a good laugh that the kitty was going to be OK.

First responders not only save lives, they make sure to train the next generation to do the same. During a visit to Apopka High School, Apopka firefighters taught students how to perform CPR, what to know when responding to hazardous situations and other important lessons. It's possible they also inspired a future first responder.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office certainly got the memo. Deputies are rocking a bright badge of courage this month, so if you see a deputy in their Sheriff's Office green, keep an eye out for that special splash of pink.

Members of the Titusville Fire Department are also rocking their pink, and News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos is supporting their efforts. She stopped by to purchase one of their specially designed shirts meant to raise awareness and funds for a program that supports and empowers women during their fight against breast cancer.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos purchases a shirt designed by Titusville firefighters to raise money and awareness for the Jess Parrish Medical Foundation during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

