Orlando-area law enforcement agencies help out with back-to-school preps

ORLANDO, Fla. - Each week on News 6 at Nine, News 6 likes to share some good news about Orlando-area first responders.

This week, several law enforcement agencies in Central Florida shared heartwarming stories on social media about the work their officers are doing in the community, especially for students who are just returning to school after summer break.

In Volusia County, deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office hand-delivered 200 backpacks stuffed with school supplies to students in need. Students and volunteers looked thrill to see the good deed happen just in time for the new school year.

Sanford police also dropped by an apartment to interact with students and offer them school supplies. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Officer Young joined the two girls and their family for a bit as they were having a cookout. Both the family and officer seemed to enjoy the quality time.

School deputies in Sumter County made the first day of school a day to remember for students eager to start the year. They made sure to document their big day by taking some awesome class photos to share on social media.

In Orlando, firefighters pulled together and collected donations for families displaced by a massive apartment fire last week. More than 71 people, including 20 children, were displaced, leaving many in need of school supplies just before the start of the school year. Watch the coordinated efforts by the fire department and see the impact they had on students below.

Also in Orlando, officers made sure the first day of school for the son of a recovering hero was special by escorting the boy to his kindergarten classroom. The boy's father, who is still in a coma after being shot during a standoff earlier this year, was not able to make it, so they went in honor of him. They then shared the tear-jerking moment on social media.

Two months ago today, Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the line of duty and remains in a coma.



Today, his son Kaleb started kindergarten. Since his daddy couldn’t be there, Kevin’s Squad & @ChiefJohnMina escorted Kaleb to his first day of school.https://t.co/GfxTWL7pgt pic.twitter.com/TUVfKjStYe — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 10, 2018

In Orange County, firefighters took a break from back-to-school preparations to rescue a family's beloved pet parrot from their burning home after a lightning strike caused it to burst into flames.

The same night, crews worked to rescue a teenage boy and a family's pet dog from another home that caught fire after it was also struck by lightning. Get the full story on both amazing rescues here.

For more on these feel-good stories and to see other stories that highlight the good news in Central Florida, watch News 6 at Nine Wednesdays starting at 9 a.m.

