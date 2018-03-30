Orlando-area leaders respond to acquittal of Pulse gunman's widow

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando-area leaders are responding to the jury's decision in the federal trial of the Pulse gunman's widow to drop all charges against Noor Salman.

The 12-member jury announced Salman's acquittal Friday morning after weeks of reviewing testimonies and evidence from both the prosecution and defense.

Jury deliberations began Wednesday and continued through Friday morning until the verdict was reached.

Since it was read Friday morning, Orlando-area officials issued the following statements in response to the not guilty verdict:

"We can never bring back the 49 innocent victims whose lives were taken on June 12, 2016, or erase the pain that the horrific act brought to so many, but hopefully the conclusion of the trial can help our community continue the healing process.

We remain committed to ensuring those who have been directly impacted by this tragedy, receive the support and care that is needed.

Anybody who is seeking help, should know they can reach out anytime to our Orlando United Assistance Center (OUAC) 24 hours a day, 7 days week, at 407-500-HOPE. Our advocates and mental health providers are standing by ready to help.

This is a community and a City that cares deeply for each other and we will continue to exhibit love and kindness in everything that we do and be a symbol of hope to the world."

-- Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer

In response to Chief John Mina's statement issued on Twitter, the University of Central Florida Police Department tweeted that it agrees with Mina.

A spokeswoman also issued the following statement on behalf of Heart of Florida United Way and Orlando United Assistance Center, both of which are offering assistance to survivors and victims' loved ones to show their support.

"Today is an emotionally charged day for the Central Florida community. The Orlando United Assistance Center was created as a place of support and healing following the Pulse tragedy. OUAC and United Way stand with those hurting today as your support system. If you are feeling overwhelmed by your emotions, simply dial 2-1-1 or text your zip code to 898-211 to be connected with a crisis specialist or call 407-500-HOPE to connect with advocates at OUAC. We remain committed to the emotional healing of our community."

Orange County officials also provided information about additional resources to those who might need assistance following the verdict.

"Traumatic events are stored as powerful memories in our brain, and when those memories are activated, they have the power to affect our feelings and behavior, even years later. It’s not unusual to experience symptoms of grief and sadness, especially during a heightened emotional time. There are resources available for help through the Orlando United Assistance Center, which was created to act as the central hub for those impacted by the tragedy on June 12, 2016 at Pulse nightclub. If you experience reactions to the stress of events related to the Pulse tragedy, please call 407-500-HOPE or visit orlandounitedassistancecenter.org."

Many of the city's leaders expressed their faith in the justice system even after Salman was acquitted.

News 6 legal expert Mark O'Mara said the case was well-tried and that the jury took their time going through the evidence.

Several new details about the attack were learned as motions were filed and new pieces of evidence were discussed in the courtroom. Despite the new information, the jury sided with the defense, freeing the gunman's widow after more than a year in custody.

Christine Leinonen, the mother of Christopher "Dru" Leinonen, who was one of the 49 killed in the attack, told News 6 after the verdict was read that she believes the evidence needed to convict Salman "just wasn't there."

Salman was accused of aiding and abetting her husband in the June 2016 attack and lying to the FBI in the days after the massacre.

Had Salman been convicted, she could have been sentenced to life in prison.

