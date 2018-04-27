Orlando-area drop-off locations open for Prescription Drug Take Back Day

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Saturday, drop-off locations will open across the country as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative meant to make sure expired and no-longer-needed medications are disposed of properly.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is urging Floridians to participate in the event in an effort to quell the state's opioid crisis.

"People struggling with addiction will do anything to get their hands on deadly drugs in search of a quick high -- even going as far as rummaging through a relative's medicine cabinet. That is why I urge everyone to get rid of your nonessential or outdated prescription drugs. Look in your medicine cabinet and if you come across any unused prescriptions, please take them to the nearest Drug Take Back location. This simple task will help us fight the opioid crisis and save lives," Bondi said.

The national event will held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Below is a list of Orlando-area locations where residents can drop off their unwanted prescription drugs. Click here to find a full list of locations statewide.

Agency: Orlando Police Department

Addresses:

CVS Pharmacy, 3502 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Fla. 32804

CVS Pharmacy, 4315 Curry Ford Road, Orlando, Fla. 32806

CVS Pharmacy, 5886 Conroy Road, Orlando, Fla. 32835

Agency: Winter Park Police Department

Address: Winter Park Police Department

500 N. Virginia Ave.

Winter Park, Fla. 32789

Agency: Eatonville Police Department

Address: Eatonville Police Department

11 People St.

Eatonville, Fla. 32789

Agency: Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Addresses:

FCSO Palm Coast District Office, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite C-107, Palm Coast

Publix Super Market at Palm Coast Town Center, 800 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

Publix Super Market at Belle Terre Crossings, 4950 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast

Publix Super Market at Island Walk at Palm Coast, 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast

Agency: Marion County Sheriff's Office

Addresses:

South Marion District Office, 8230 SE 165th Mulberry Lane, The Villages, Fla. 32162

Southwest District Office, 9048 SW Highway 200, Ocala, Fla. 34481

South Multi District Office, 3260 SE 80th Street, Ocala, Fla. 34480

Agency: Palm Bay Police Department

Address: Palm Bay Community Hospital

1425 Malabar Road

Palm Bay, Fla. 32907

