Orlando-area students participate in walkouts in wake of school shooting

Students participate in a walkout at Lake Howell High School on Feb. 21, one week after a school shooting in South Florida left 17 people dead. Photo courtesy @haleyyoungblood on Twitter.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Students and teachers in the Orlando area participated in walkouts Wednesday, exactly one week after a shooting at a South Florida school that left 17 people dead and even more injured.

District officials reported that the demonstrations were peaceful and organized with students meeting in a pre-determined for 17 minutes -- one minute for each of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims.

Walkouts were reported Wednesday at Hagerty High School, Lake Mary High School, Oviedo High School, University High School in Orange City and Lyman High School, among other schools across the state.

Students and teachers took to the field at today’s school walkout, and held a moment of silence. #neveragain #uhsupport pic.twitter.com/oVqhzO6hMg — UHSpress (@UHSpress) February 21, 2018

The demonstrations come ahead of The #Enough National School Walkout, organized by the leaders of the Women's March, which will take place March 14, exactly one month after the mass shooting in Parkland.

The walkout will last 17 minutes and will begin at 10 a.m.

"We are not safe at school. We are not safe in our cities and towns. Congress must take meaningful action to keep us safe and pass federal gun reform legislation that address the public health crisis of gun violence," a statement on the event's website reads.

Below is a list of Central Florida schools where students and teachers are expected to take part in the protest on March 14.

ENOUGH- Boone High School Walkout Protesting Gun Violence, March 14, at 10 a.m.

Boone High School, 1000 E. Kaley St. Orlando, FL 32822

Enough! - Winter Park High School, March 14, at 10 a.m.

Winter Park High School, 2100 Summerfield Road, Winter Park, FL 32792

Lyman High School Walkout to Protest Gun Violence, March 14, at 10 a.m.

Lyman High School, 865 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, FL 32750

Oviedo High School Walkout to Protest Gun Violence, March 14, at 10 a.m.

Oviedo High School, 601 King Street Oviedo, FL 32765

Osceola High School Walkout for Protesting Gun Violence/Reform March 14 at 10 a.m.

Osceola High School, 420 S. Thacker Ave. Kissimmee, FL 34741

Celebration High School Walkout for Gun Reform March 14, at 10 a.m.

Celebration High School, 1809 Celebration, Boulevard Celebration , FL 34747

Auburndale High School National School Walkout, March 14, at 10 a.m.

Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail Auburndale , FL 33823

TBE School National School Walkout April 20 at 10 a.m.

TBE School 579 N. Nova Road Ormond Beach, FL 32174

Officials from local school districts have released statements ahead of the planned protests. Below is a list of their responses. Overall, officials have said that students will not be punished for participating, as long as the walkouts remain peaceful and organized.

Osceola County School District

"We have been hearing about several dates for walkouts. It is nothing that is being coordinated by the district or schools. We had student walkouts mid-morning (Wednesday) at several middle and high schools that went extremely well. Students congregated peacefully for a short time at a designated location on the schools’ campuses and then went back to class. Students used their voices in a positive way to push for change to improve safety and security at our schools and in our community. No student was to be punished for participating, as long as their involvement was not disruptive. . . and none were."

Seminole County School District

While the district isn't organizing the event, officials have been made aware and school administrators have been notified. Students will be permitted to participate as long as they congregate in the courtyard area, which will be supervised. Students at high schools and some middle schools are expected to take part in the protest. No student will be punished for participating.

Orange County Public Schools

Officials said they were aware thabr students walked out on Wednesday and plan to walk out again on March 14. Administrators at each Orange County school have designated a location where protesters will meet for 17 minutes. After the moment of silence, students will return to their classrooms. Administrators will supervise the demonstration but no student will be punished for participating.

this is a movement and it starts with us #PrayingforParkland pic.twitter.com/vAWkodT6O2 — haley grace (@haleyoungblood) February 21, 2018

Today's walkout in four photos. Students and teachers moved to the fields and stood in solidarity, advocating for policy change. A large group refused to return to class after the arranged time, kneeling in protest. #NeverAgain #DouglasStrong pic.twitter.com/tviScZLr4V — UHSpress (@UHSpress) February 21, 2018

